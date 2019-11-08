Elmira City School District Board of Education to Hold Regular Meeting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District’s Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington School, 430 West. Washington Avenue, Elmira.

The meeting will officially begin at 5:30 p.m. with an anticipated executive session; the public portion of the meeting will resume at 6:00 p.m.

The district would like to note that they have recently switched to BoardDocs as their management system for School Board meeting agendas and minutes.

Agendas can now be accessed by following this link https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/elmira/Board.nsf/Public or from the below webpages:

Elmira City School District Board of Education Meeting Webpage: https://www.elmiracityschools.com/cms/one.aspx?portalid=20679677&pageid=21824916  and  “Click here to access Elmira City School District BoardDocs online portal”

Elmira City School District Community Webpage https://www.elmiracityschools.com/community  and click the Board of Education Meetings icon on the right.

