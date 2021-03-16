Elmira City School District celebrates #ExpressStrong Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Staff at Diven Elementary and Riverside Elementary Schools found chalk art designs when they arrived at work Monday morning.

This week is known as Express Week, and staff and students have been celebrating by wearing Elmira Express apparel to commemorate a year of strength as a district.

On March 16th, of last year, Elmira City School District said good-bye to the classrooms and went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, not knowing what would be next.

As the district approached one year of this unprecedented pivot in education, they launched a week-long campaign, called the #ExpressStrong and #StayingStrong campaign on social media, showcasing how far they have come.

