ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, May 17th, Elmira City School District held its annual budget vote and school board election for the 2022-2023 school year.

One of the propositions of the new school budget involves the old Arthur W. Booth Elementary School building on Davis Street, which held classes until its closure in 2004. Depending on the election results, the building may turn into an apartment complex with 60 apartment units and possibly a tap room.

“Usually the turnout and the school board elections are a little lighter than normal,” said Andrew Mitchell, co-owner of City Center Apartments. “Hopefully all the taxpayers agree with the school board and pass what they’re recommending.”

Three propositions were made and voted on for the 2022 Ballot. The propositions are listed below:

APPROVAL OF BUDGET: RESOLVED, that the proposed $138,440,248 General Fund Budget of the Elmira City School District, Chemung County, New York for 2022-2023 be approved in accordance with Section 2022 of the Education Law and that the balance of said budget, after applying public monies thereto, be raised by a tax upon the taxable property of said district.

SALE OF ARTHUR W. BOOTH SCHOOL: RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the Elmira City School District be authorized to sell the real property located at 414 Davis St., City of Elmira, Chemung County, New York (Tax Parcel Number 89.18-7-1), commonly known as Booth School and consisting of approximately 3.90 acres and improvements thereon, to Andrew Mitchell and Andrew Hughes, for an amount not less than two-hundred ninety-nine thousand Dollars ($299,000).

ESTABLISH A CAPITAL RESERVE: RESOLVED, that the Board of Education be authorized to establish a capital reserve fund under the provisions of Education Law Section 3651(1) for the purposes of capital construction, repair, and rehabilitation and for the acquisition of furniture, fixtures, buses, and equipment; in a total amount not to exceed $20,000,000; for a probable term of ten years; and funded by any or all of the following sources; unappropriated fund balances from the general fund, state aid related to expenditures from this capital reserve fund, interest income related to investment of monies in the fund, and any other additional monies hereafter authorized by the voters of the District.

District residents can vote on Tuesday, May 17th, until 8 PM. More information on the annual budget, the school board and how to vote can be found on the Elmira City School District’s website.