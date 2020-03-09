Elmira City School District presents Cyber Safety event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning we spoke to Beth Manwaring the public information coordinator for Elmira Schools on the Cyber Safety event happening Tuesday night.

The event is free to the public and takes place tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ernie Davis Academy on Hoffman street.

The event will have five session topics that last up to 20 minutes and parents are welcome to go to as many as they would like. Manwaring said this is important for most parents because this is uncharted territory raising children in this digital age.