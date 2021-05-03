Elmira City School District returns to 4 school days a week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is returning to in-person learning four out of five days a week for the remainder of the school year.

Faculty members at Hendy Elementary School described returning back to school for a 4-day school week as seamless.

“I feel like all year long we were preparing for this ultimately. So we kept in touch with the students, although zoom was difficult and challenging at times it was our way of staying in touch with the families,” said Mrs. Shelley MacPherson, a 3rd-grade teacher at Hendy Elementary School.

“It has been very, very moving. I think since we’ve been so separated, this has brought us all back, it’s there’s a feeling of unity. I feel between the staff, the buildings, the district, and the kids like again, they’re so happy to be here, they just, they’re just at peace,” said Ms. MacPherson.

Students returned to school from spring break on April 29th which was last week and completed in-person schooling on Thursday and Friday.

Elmira City School District explains the school week will be instructed in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Students then have virtual learning on Wednesday and then go back to in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.

Parents also have the option to keep their children in completely virtual learning.

The school district plans on continuing the four-day school week until the end of the school year in June.

The school district does plan to return to the full 5 day school week in September, which is the beginning of the next school year but as of right now, they are unsure.