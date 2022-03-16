ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 16, several staff and students from the Elmira City School District were recognized for their recent leadership efforts.

This recognition comes during Elmira City School District’s “#ExpressStrong” spirit week.

Superintendent Hillary Austin, on behalf of the staff and board of education, presented certificates of recognition during their regular public board meeting.

Elmira High School students, Emma Pack and Sierra White, were recognized for their outstanding artwork in the NY/PA region of the National Scholastic Art Awards program for 2022.

Their award-winning artwork was recently on display at the Arnot Art Museum alongside selections of many talented students around our area in the 79th Scholastic Art Awards exhibition.

MacKenzie Brown was recognized for representing the Elmira High School music department in the New York State Honor Band at the Honor Band Symposium.

Serenity Rinwalske was recognized for exceptional accomplishments in being selected as a violinist in the Orchestra of the Southern Tier, Junior Strings. (no picture provided)

Three athletic staff members were recognized for their efforts in keeping Express students safe on January 16, 2022.

Head Varsity Boys Express Basketball Coach Ryan Johnson, Assistant Coach, Brad Bellinger, and Zachary Lloyd, ECSD Athletic Director, heroically redirected a school bus from a potential incident while traveling with student-athletes after an away basketball game. Certificates of merit were awarded to Lloyd, Bellinger, and Johnson.