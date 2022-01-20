Elmira City Schools files to drop lawsuit against teacher accused of sexually abusing students

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District has filed to drop a lawsuit against a former teacher-turned-corrections officer who was accused of sexually abusing students over 20 years ago.

According to court records, the Elmira City School District is filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against Douglas Stadelmaier. Stadelmaier was a technology teacher at Ernie Davis Middle School in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to the January 2021 lawsuit, two brothers accused Stadelmaier of sexually abusing them both on school property and at his home. The lawsuit also alleges negligence by the Elmira City School District and assault, battery, sexual abuse, and intentional infliction of emotional distress by Stadelmaier.

The case is scheduled to be presented in court on January 20. 18 News will provide updates as they become available.

According to the lawsuit, the brothers were in sixth and seventh grade when they met Stadelmaier. They alleged that he touched their genitals, showed them pornography, masturbated in front of them, and performed oral sex on one of the victims.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed with 18 News that Stadelmaier is currently a Corrections Officer at the Chemung County Jail after graduating from the police academy in 2017. Schrom says the allegations made against Stadelmaier were investigated and no charges were filed.

The lawsuit also claims Stadelmaier served as a volunteer firefighter for the Pine City Fire Department and would allegedly use his position to groom at least one of the victims who was interested in becoming a firefighter.

Both victims are seeking compensatory damages in an amount to be provided at trial as well as costs and legal fees.

Hillary Nappi, who is representing both victims, released a statement to 18 News on Wednesday afternoon.

“John Doe 1 and John Doe 2 have waited a long time to be able to come forward and are grateful that the Child Victims Act allowed them this opportunity. As survivors of childhood sexual abuse, they have lived in shame for too long. They are looking forward to having their voices heard and the opportunity to pursue long awaited justice.” HILLARY NAPPI, ASSOCIATE

HACH ROSE SCHIRRIPA & CHEVERIE LLP

18 News has reached out to the Elmira City School District which said they were unable to comment.

According to court documents, the district’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss, which will be heard virtually on January 20, 2022, before Judge Patrick MacRae of the New York Supreme Court 5th Judicial District. The victim’s attorneys filed a response saying the motion lacks merit.

18 News reached out to Stadelmaier through a phone number associated with his address but has not heard back. It’s not clear if Stadelmaier has an attorney representing him in the case.