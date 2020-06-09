Elmira Civil War Prison Camp to expand to Winsor Avenue

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today the ‘friends of the Elmira civil war prison’ is announcing a plan for future expansion in the city of Elmira.

After purchasing two houses and land next those homes 6 months ago, Contento’s Demolition company helped demolish them for free.

Friends of the Civil war camp gathered near the homes to speak about the possibility of soon making the area an addition to the list of elmira’s tourist attractions.

“What we hope to do is become one of the primary civil war sites in the northeast,” said Marty Chalk, President of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp.

“I have been a civil war nut since the seventh grade. I’ve taken a nice passion that I could help when we could,” said Jerry Contento, President of Contento’s Demolition Company.

Chalk said they plan on making more announcements on the expansion soon. 18 News will continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.