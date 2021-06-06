Elmira College commencement celebration for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Cue the Pomp and Circumstance. This morning, Elmira College held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021.

Students crossed the stage celebrating their academic achievements while enduring the heat.

Kelsie Aloi, 2021 Elmira College graduate, was thankful that Elmira College got to put on an incredible commencement.

“It is a pretty amazing feeling and I am so grateful we were able to have an in-person graduation,” said Aloi.

Dr. Chuck Lindsey, Elmira College’s president, and other speakers gave their words of wisdom, advice, and humor for the now Elmira College alumni.

Taylor Kiebler, 2021 Elmira College graduate, said it was a surreal experience.

“It was nice to be able to see all of my friends that I made over the years,” said Kiebler. “It was very hot, but it was nice being able to see everyone one last time and it was really great to finally have that closing ceremony.”

For the graduates, Elmira College will always have a special place in their hearts.

“It was a whirlwind of events, but this is such a welcoming place and such a family atmosphere,” said Aloi. “The traditions are not comparable to anywhere else. It’s a pretty great place.”

Ultimately, the people made their college experience unforgettable.

“My most memorable moments would probably be staying up late with friends and playing Dungeons & Dragons,” said Kiebler. “Definitely, the people [that I met here] was the biggest thing for me.”