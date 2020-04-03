Elmira College conducting Term III online, refunds/alternate graduation planned

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – Elmira College will continue with online-only classes for Term III and be offering an alternate graduation ceremony.

Additionally, the school “will credit students for a portion of” room and board fees and issue refunds to seniors.

The decisions were made public in a letter sent by Elmira College President Charles W. Lindsay.

ELMIRA COLLEGE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT April 3, 2020 Dear EC Community, As we continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US, it has become apparent that the uncertainty of the next few weeks, and even months, will require us to make many tough decisions.

To maintain the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees, we will continue with online classes only for Term III. I know this is a disappointment for many students, especially our seniors, who will not have the opportunity to fully experience the traditions and special memories of Term III, and while it’s not the same, we are working to see what activities can be moved to an online/virtual format.

Since students will not be returning to campus for Term III, the Office of Residence Life has developed a process to conduct an end-of-year move out for resident students. We have worked with the Clarke Health Center staff and the Chemung County Health Department to ensure the plan aligns with the latest safety precautions and minimizes exposure.

Students will receive this information about the move out plan in an email from Residence Life.

While room and board fees are spread across the full academic year to help to cover fixed costs for building staffing and maintenance, food service, administration, and other expenses, Elmira College will credit students for a portion of these expenses. Students can expect to receive a reduction in their outstanding balance or a credit towards these expenses for the coming academic year. Graduating students will receive a refund rather than a credit, as applicable.

Credits/refunds will begin to be processed after April 20, once students have completed the move out process and any room damage assessments have been assessed.

Individual billing and credit questions should be directed to Adam Rominger, Bursar, in the Business Office at businessoffice@elmira.edu or 607-735-1762.

Given the continued spread of the virus, related travel restrictions, restrictions on gatherings, and stay-at-home orders in place in various states, Commencement 2020 will happen in an alternative format.

Since this is the culminating event for our students, we want your opinion.

All students eligible to participate in Commencement 2020 will receive an email survey asking your opinion on two format options. I ask that you take the time to discuss the options with your family and respond accordingly.

This is not the conclusion to the 2019-2020 academic year that we anticipated, nor one that we wanted for our EC community. However, our community has weathered much over its 165- year history and our EC pride runs deep.

I am grateful for the continued dedication of our students, faculty, and staff as we navigate this uncharted territory and am proud to be a Soaring Eagle. Be It Ever So!

Charles W. Lindsay President