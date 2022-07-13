ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira College recently expanded its arts program to include four new career-focused concentrations.

The four concentrations include art therapy, digital art and graphic design, digital art and product design, and studio art. Each of these programs are designed to help students think about how what they are doing will integrate into the real world.

Assistant professor of art Chris Longwell said, “The overarching concept here at Elmira College, our approach to education is to still appreciate and enforce and educate in the liberal arts, as well as preparing students for professional fields.”

Longwell continued, “All of the new concentrations that we’re offering are really kind of falling into what the college’s overall mission is.

According to recruiter.com, the need for art therapists is expected to grow to 27% over the next few years.