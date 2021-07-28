Elmira College recognized by Colleges of Distinction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 28, Colleges of Distinction, an advocate for schools with undergraduate programs grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement, again recognized Elmira College for its commitment to experiential education that pairs liberal arts with professional programs.

According to Elmira College, the honor confirms that the college excels in its goal to support students and provide hands-on experiences that will shape critical thinking and a broad view of the world.

In addition to the College of Distinction honor, Elmira College received specialized recognition in Business, Education, Nursing, and Career Development.

Listed below are the details about the recognized programs:

Education: Graduates future educators who are not only knowledgeable but also efficient mentors who provide empathetic support and novel teaching methods.

Nursing: provides students an opportunity for hands-on learning experiences early in their degree program, combined with an opportunity to work with medical students from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Elmira campus.

Business: Incorporates globalization and the intricacies of modern business operations along with the required effective communication and apt problem-solving strategies. Recently paired with members of the Hilfiger family to launch the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School.

“We are honored to again be recognized as a College of Distinction,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, Elmira College’s vice president of enrollment management and student life. “An Elmira College education truly meets the needs and expectations of our students and an ever-changing workforce by blending the liberal arts, professional programs, and our history of hands-on, immersive learning.”

To view Elmira College’s profile or to find more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.