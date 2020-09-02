Elmira College strongly enforcing COVID-19 mitigations, implementing online dashboard for cases

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College has implemented significant COVID-19 policies to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In an interview with 18 News, Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Life, said that students are not allowed to visit Residence Halls, other than the one they are assigned to live in.

If a student is caught in a Residence Hall they are not living in a second time, they will be sent home and will be required to complete their classes online.

As of right now, Elmira College has not seen ant reported cases of COVID-19 among their residential students. Testing will be available and was recommended prior to move-in.

Elmira College will be launching a public dashboard on the College’s website that will report testing, positive cases (if any), and recoveries. It will be linked from their Soaring Forward page.