ELMIRA. N.Y. (WETM) — On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Elmira College students gathered at “The Puddle” for a candlelight vigil.

The small gathering was to remember and honor those who lost their lives two decades ago.

Dr. Chuck Lindsay, President of Elmira College, shared where he was when he first heard about the World Trade Center towers being attacked. The group observed a moment of silence at 8:46 p.m. before going to remove the 2,996 American flags that were placed on Park Place.