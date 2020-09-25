Elmira College temporarily moving to online learning for two weeks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College will be moving to online learning for two weeks beginning on Sept. 28 due to the recent spread of COVID-19 in Chemung County.

According to the college’s dashboard there are currently seven total cases of COVID-19, five students and two employees, with 15 students in quarantine.

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve quickly in Chemung County and the surrounding area. To that end, Elmira College will temporarily move to an online format, beginning Monday, September 28, to help reduce the possibility of exposure and stem the local spread.

“We are taking the precautionary and proactive step to temporarily move classes online for two weeks beginning Monday, September 28, to help reduce the possibility of exposure for our students, our employees, and our community,” said Dr. Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We are in regular contact with the Chemung County Health Department and will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.”

Students will remain on campus and, beginning Monday, September 28, take classes virtually. Campus services remain open and accessible to residential and commuter students with the exception of Speidel Gymnasium and the fitness center. Virtual campus life events and activities will continue as planned.

For employees, those who are non-essential and can work from home for the next two weeks, are encouraged to do so.

“In late August, Governor Cuomo announced that ‘if colleges have 100 cases or if the number of cases equal 5 percent of their population or more, they must go to remote learning for two weeks,'” said Lindsay. “While we are currently below that 5 percent threshold, given the recent rise of positive cases in our region, I am hopeful this temporary move will help mitigate local spread and that we will return to in-person classes after the two-week period.”

The College’s guidelines and protocols related the coronavirus are available on the College’s website, elmira.edu.