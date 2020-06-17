Elmira College to open for in-person classes for Fall 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College announced on Wednesday, barring any future government restrictions, the College will open for in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester.

“While we are located in a geographic area that has avoided significant infection, the health and safety of our entire campus community is a top priority,” said Dr. Charles Lindsay, President of Elmira College. “Planning over the past few weeks has resulted in what I believe is an informed, well thought-out plan that adopts the latest guidelines from health care officials while offering maximum flexibility should our understanding of the COVID-19 virus shift. However, as New York State and local health guidelines change, these plans will adapt to meet those guidelines.”

With the anticipated move to Phase 4 of the New York Forward plan, College employees will return to work and offices will fully reopen on Monday, June 29.

Students will return to campus, as originally scheduled: August 27 for incoming students and August 30 for returning students.

For Term I, the College will follow a condensed schedule, without decreasing intellectual contact between faculty and students, that will have students home by Thanksgiving in case there is a late-fall resurgence of COVID-19.

Fall 2020 classes will begin in person, as scheduled, on Monday August 31 and run through Friday November 20, after which Thanksgiving break will begin.

Final exams will be administered online from November 30-December 4, with students staying home through the Winter Break and until Term II begins.

An overview of the Term I calendar is below.

Aug. 27-30: Fall Orientation

Aug. 30: Move-In for Returning Students

Aug. 31: Fall 2020 Classes Begin

Oct. 29 & 30: Fall Break

Nov. 20: Final Day of Fall 2020 Classes

Nov. 30-Dec. 4: Online Final Exams

The college says it is working on plans for classrooms, labs, and dining halls.

While the NCAA and Empire 8 Conference are currently working to recommend competition and practice guidelines, it is the College’s full intention that all athletics teams will compete during their regular seasons.

“The safety and health of all students and employees is a primary concern,” said Lindsay. “The College is in regular contact with staff at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center and the Chemung Co. Health Department, along with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, to ensure local health guidelines are met. As student groups return to campus, initial testing for COVID-19 will take place through the Clarke Health Center in partnership with Arnot Health.”