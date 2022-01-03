Elmira convicted felon sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2020 home invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira convicted felon that escaped during his burglary trial in October has been sentenced on numerous robbery, burglary and weapons charges.

Courtney Cade, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 5 years of post-release supervision for a June 2020 home invasion with his brother on Brand Street in Elmira.

Judge Richard Rich sentenced Cade for two counts of first-degree Burglary, two counts of first-degree Robbery, second-degree Robbery, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Court documents said the terms would run concurrently because the charges all stem from the same incident.

Cade escaped his trial on October 21, 2021 and wasn’t found until nearly a month later when he and his teen daughter led several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed vehicle chase across state lines into Sayre.

According to Chemung County DA Wetmore, the occupants of the home were injured and a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol was used during the burglary. During the trial, Cade said his actions were justified because he was only trying to stop his brother from committing the crimes.

During the sentencing, Wetmore said, “The scope of the criminal conduct he’s engaged in… as a young man and then as a young man is so substantial, it boggles the mind when you think about all the things he’s been involved in.”

Wetmore added, “he’s had opportunities, he’s had a chance to turn his life around. He now has children and, unfortunately, some of them have been led into this criminal conduct as a result of what happened after he was convicted.”

In response to Cade’s lawyer’s claims that the trial didn’t reveal any new information that the Court didn’t already know, Judge Rich said that was “patently false” and went on to describe the “escalating” criminal conduct of Cade’s case in comparison to his bother’s sentencing.

His brother, Eugene Cade was arraigned in the Chemung County Court in September in connection to a fatal home invasion last year on Taylor Street.