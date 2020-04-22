1  of  3
Elmira-Corning Branch of NAACP to donate to Food Bank of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP is aware of the impact of COVID-19 on the world, including a shortage of food at local food banks.

To help strike out hunger, the branch will be donating $1,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

“We’re just looking at how can we all navigate through this virus and stay afloat and touch one another. It’s all about trying to be the best that we can be under these circumstances,” said Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP.

Verdier says the money will be received by the food bank in the next couple of days.

