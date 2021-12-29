Elmira Corning NAACP hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration virtually

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Directly after Christmas, African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa using seven key pillars leading into the new year. This year, with Covid-19 expanding the pandemic, it changed the way this holiday was orchestrated. The annual African American holiday extravaganza will be held virtually.

The Elmira Corning chapter of The N Double A- C-P has reorganized its Kwanzaa ceremony to highlight each element celebrated during this holiday.

In Most years the event would consist of a keynote speaker including the youth using the lighting of the candles to embrace each element. Due to COVID 19, the event has been altered to keep everyone safe during this festive occasion.

“We have a panel discussion and, we have an individual assigned to each principle,” said Georgia Verdier, president, Elmira/Corning NAACP

The NAACP in Elmira and Corning are using their executive members to help celebrate, provide incite, and acknowledge the foundation of this holiday.

“It’s an African American celebration that can cater to people from all walks of life,” said Verdier

Local organizations are joining hands in unity here in the Twin Tiers to create change surrounding several issues in this area.

Starting December 30th at 6 p.m. the virtual Kwanzaa celebration plans to honor the ‘unity’ element as 2022 approaches.

To attend this event, visit the Elmira/Corning NAACP Facebook page.