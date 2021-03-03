Elmira/Corning NAACP to host virtual community forum

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP will be hosting a virtual community forum to encourage the community to get vaccinated.

The forum will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 6:00 – 7:00 pm based on the theme: “Vaccines Will Help Us Knock-Out COVID-19”.

The forum will be moderated by Ms. Krystal Jubilee, MSN, RN, Health Services Manager, Corning, Incorporated, Corning, NY.

The event will feature a panel of doctors who will be prepared to share information and answer frequently asked COVID-19 questions.

The following doctors will be participating, Dr. Paulette V. Lewis, Internal Medicine, Guthrie Medical Group, Horseheads, NY, Dr. Peter Harewood, OB & GYN, Guthrie Medical Group, Corning, NY, Christa Heyward, Ph.D., Molecular Biologist, and Immunologist, Elmira, NY, Dr. Victor Kolade, MS, FACP, Internal Medicine, Guthrie Medical Group, Sayre, PA.

If you are interested in joining the forum, join using the link provided below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81181256249?pwd=eHFBN1NqVjNKN2kyNUoyRlNkUVJWdz09

