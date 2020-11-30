Elmira Corning Regional Airport implements COVID safety measures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- While people are still traveling for the holiday season, New York airports are ensuring that travelers are following New York State Department of Health Guidelines.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday he has called for increased police and national guard presence at the airports to better enforce the state’s new testing rules going into the holiday.



The travel form that travelers have to fill out asks where you are coming from, where you are headed, your contact information and if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who arrives in New York needs to take a test three days before arrival that must be negative, then quarantine for three days after arrival, and finally take another test on day four after arrival.

Essential workers and travelers from bordering states are exempt from the new restrictions.

