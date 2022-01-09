Elmira Corning Zonta Club hosts a monthly take-out dinner fundraiser in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Corning chapter of the Zonta club is cooking up a fundraiser to start the year.

“Our next public dinner it’s a carryout or delivery,” said Daureen Spaziani, Secretary, Elmira/Corning Zonta Club

This charity affair is one of their signature events that happen every month.

The Zonta House dinner fundraiser had to adjust the way the fundraiser event was operated within the last two years.

“Since the pandemic has hit-we’ve been doing takeouts instead of sit-down dinners. And they’ve been working out well for us, ” said Spaziani

All funds raised will be used to assist the members in the services and activities that they provide throughout the year.

“We’d like to sell 70 dinners make $700 and split that,” said Spaziani

Each month, the Elmira Corning chapter of the Zonta club switches out its menu.

This month’s dinner theme is chicken and biscuits. The fundraiser starts at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

To donate or purchase dinner in support of the Elmira/Corning Zonta Club, visit their Facebook page.