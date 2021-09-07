Elmira Correctional Facility reopened after weekend lockdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Correctional Facility has reopened after a lockdown that began on September 2.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told 18 News that Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci approved a lockdown and full search of the correctional facility “as a result of an ongoing investigation and for the safety and security of the staff and incarcerated individuals”.

The DOCCS said the search has been completed and the facility has slowly reopened.

Officials didn’t specify the reason for the lockdown, so 18 News will continue to follow this developing story as more information becomes available.