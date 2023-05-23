ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Councilman who was involved in an altercation at WMC North Restaurant & Jazz Club in February took a plea deal on Tuesday for the charges.

According to the Elmira City Court, Elmira’s District 5 Councilman Tory Kitching has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and trespass after getting into an altercation at the jazz club on Feb. 18.

Kitching was fined $75 for both citations, with court fees of $120.

Kitching was first in court back in April where he originally plead not guilty to the charges.

Kitching will not be running for reelection this year, with Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell telling 18 News the decision was made before the incident at the bar.