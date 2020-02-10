Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. opens new street level office

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. has moved into their new office.

The office is located at 311 East Water Street, between Turtle Leaf Cafe and Swan-Morss Insurance.

The group joined forces with historic Elmira, who share the same goal, advocating for the historic preservation of the city.

“The ultimate goal is to preserve our history stack and also make the downtown district a great place to work and play,” said Jennifer Herrick -McGonigal, Executive Director of Elmira Downtown Development.

“This really just made sense coming together and it’s offering us a storefront where we will be more viable and people can come in and share ideas with us and just know where we are,” said McGonigal.

Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. welcomes the community to stop by the office, and are looking forward to being more accessible to the community.