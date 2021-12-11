29th Annual “Christmas Magic” extravaganza in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A few local organizations used their “Holiday Magic” affair to bring Christmas to families in the Southern Tier. It all started 29 Christmases ago at the Elmira Economic Opportunity Program’s headquarters alongside Corning Inc’s Black Employees Network.

This year, STELA Inc joined forces with Elmira E.O.P. and C.B.E.N for the first time as they took the annual holiday event outside of the gym due to covid-19 restrictions.

11 students from STELA Inc. volunteered and shared the skills they’ve picked up from their robotics program.

“They’re going to showcase their skills. They’ll also show what they have been doing since they’ve joined the robotics program. I would believe it’s going to stimulate the interest of kids who are going to be giving the gifts,” said Eric Biribuze, President, Corning Inc’s Black Employee Network

Parents of the Stela Inc program were proud to bring their kids along to share their holiday cheer with others in the community while picking up valuable tools along the way.

“I hope they get a sense of community and helping out. It’s great for kids to participate in giving back to the community rather than constantly thinking about themselves all the time,” said James Swimelar, Parent, STELAR Inc.

The three local organizations have put together a stellar Christmas that allows families in the Southern Tier community to smile during this time of year.

“It’s important to bring back opportunities and fun and give back to the community that supports us,” said Jaclyn Liquori, Robotics Program Coach, STELAR Inc.