Elmira Express Junior Players to reschedule Disney’s Frozen Jr. to next weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, Elmira Express Junior Players is excited to be back and performing for their new upcoming musical.

Disney’s Frozen Jr. will be performed live for all to see inside of the Paul Olyoski Theater at Broadway Academy in Elmira.

Originally set to perform on March 11, 12, and 13, the Musical is now set for the following weekend.

The classic story of Disney’s Frozen will have an updated look and sound set for the stage.

Director, and high school teacher, David Benjamin leads an energetic and diverse cast of 10-14 year-olds in a fast-paced, energetic, one-hour-long show that the entire family can enjoy.

Dates and times for the event include:

March 18 at 7:00 p.m.

March 19 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

March 20 at 2:00 p.m

Tickets can be bought by calling 607-735-3113, or by purchasing them at the door.

The prices of the tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $5 for students K-12, with children under five being free.