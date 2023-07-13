ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Andrew Mallow, Fire Chief for the Elmira Fire Department, has shown concern over the increased use of Lithium-ion batteries for devices and the uptick in fires happening in the city.

Chief Mallow reports that the charging of these batteries causes a serious fire to homes across the city, state, and country, due to them overheating during the charging processes.

Mallow points out the use of aftermarket replacement batteries and batteries being charged with aftermarket devices to be a large fire risk.

Some of the more dangerous practices people overlook have to do with when the batteries are being charged.

Mallow said that people charge their devices in places where it’s convenient for them and where they won’t be stolen, i.e. on a front porch/entryway, under the stairway so a second-floor apartment, overnight when residents are sleeping, along with numerous other ways to unsafely charge a device.

The downside to charging devices in this way can lead to fires that spread quickly and burn very hot, making it difficult for a resident to put out the fire on their own.

Fires like these can block doorways and other exit points, making it hard for those inside to get out, Mallow points to an incident back in May where an e-bike fire blocked the exit to a home on West 5th Street, resulting in a resident to jump out a second-story window.

Chief Mallow has gathered a list of safety tips from fire officials from around the state and region for residents to learn from and utilize.

Research any product before purchasing it. Check the reliability and safety rating of the product before committing to the purchase.

Stop the use of any rechargeable battery that has been damaged, always check the condition of your battery after a crash or a drop.

Charge batteries as far away from exit paths and structures as possible, preferably in an outdoor area, only use the outdoor equipment that came with the battery.

Buy the same model of charger/battery for a product if replacement equipment is needed, never buy “generic” equipment.

Charge batteries when you’re in close proximity so you can keep an eye on the charging process at all times, be sure to unplug the charger as soon as the battery is fully charged to prevent overcharging.

Chief Mallow wants to remind parents to watch out for their children when buying products such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and anything else that takes Lithium-ion batteries.

Mallow advises safe practices during the use of these devices and when they are being charged, and directs parents and guardians to make sure their children are not modifying their devices with aftermarket products.