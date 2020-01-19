Elmira gears up for 2020 Women’s March

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Elmira is prepped and ready to go for this year’s 2020 Women’s March.

All are welcome to join in as the women’s march will be held at Wisner Park in Downtown Elmira, Sunday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.

Powerful speeches by six women on topics ranging from civic engagement, to environmental justice.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Tracy Milano will be in attendance for the second annual women’s March at 1 p.m. today.

The march will end at the Community Art building in Elmira for people to join in and enjoy what local artist have expressed in paintings and sculptures.