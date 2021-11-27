Elmira Handmade Market highlights local brands for Small Business Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday, November 27th marked the Elmira Handmade Market’s 5th year showcasing local brands and businesses in the Southern Tier.

“We have been doing this for at least the last five years. It’s a day when we have at least 20 now this year 24 artists that come in and sell the goods that they make,” said Charles Todd, Owner, Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist

One local artist has designed fresh holiday decoration that stands out for many reasons.

“One of the things that are sort of a signature for us during the season is, we make these handcrafted fresh evergreen wreaths. We work with another local farmer in the area to source all of the greenery,” said Kirsten Barnstead, Owner, Barnstead Farmstead

It’s not just about being a local business and getting the support.

“You don’t have to wait for it to be shipped or pay for the cost of delivery. You can meet the people you’re buying from, which is so much nicer than a big box store,” said Barnstead

Shopping local has a benefit not just for the small business but for the neighborhood that you reside in within the Southern Tier.

Soon the focus will be on cyber Monday. All the tax dollars will vanish. This is the best time to spend your money locally and benefit locally as well.