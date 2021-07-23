Elmira Handmade Market returns July 31st

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – It’s a welcome return! The Elmira Handmade Market is back after the coronavirus pandemic prevented the seasonal shopping event from happening during the lockdown.

The market’s summer edition will take place Saturday, July 31st, 2021, from 10 am-5 pm, at Community Arts of Elmira, located at 413 Lake Street in Elmira.

Erica Bapst

Julie Waltz-Stalker

Lisa Gillis

Stacey Esslinger

Megan Walsh

Beth Hazen

Chris Girodano

Laurel O’Brien

HappyLilStitches

Jordan Coons (Photos of the work of a few of the artists and makers that will take part at the Elmira Handmade Market)

Organizers said this event connects local artists and makers with the community. “There will be 24 regional and local artists and makers,” Allison Duncan, one of the event organizers, said.

The event will also have live music and refreshments available for purchase. To learn more about this event, along with the artists and makers – click HERE.