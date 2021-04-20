Elmira Handmade Market returns this summer, now looking for artists

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – It’s all official, a special Elmira Handmade Market, in collaboration with Community Arts of Elmira is coming this summer.

After a pause in markets for fall 2020 and spring 2021, organizers said they are holding a special event on Saturday, July 31, 2021. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the lawn of Community Arts of Elmira at 413 Lake Street.

“This summer’s location allows for more artisan participation, space between vendors, a dedicated location for food/beverage trucks, live music, and the support of the Community Arts building & staff,” said market organizers.

While this year’s summer event will look a little different, organizers said they’re excited to reconnect artists & makers to the community with this special summer event.

They just opened up their call for artists and makers. Applications are available now. You can find full details and application at the following link: Elmira Handmade Market Summer 2021 Application Form