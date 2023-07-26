ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Handmade Market is hosting a Summer Handmade Market at Community Arts of Elmira this weekend.

According to Community Arts of Elmira, the event will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will include the original work of community makers under the big tent for attendees to shop through for local handmade gifts.

Additionally, there will be live music from Gerard Burke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Katt Cook with Keef Beats from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and José Gomez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Artist Jennifer Sekella of Painted Love Face & Body Painting in Southern Tier, NY will be doing free face painting from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the event, contact info@communityartsofelmira.com.