Elmira Heights family rides around with Easter bunny

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With Easter just a few days away, one Elmira Heights family decided to bring some cheer to the community by driving around with the Easter bunny.

Jamie and Chris Reynard ordered an Easter bunny suit in time for Easter, but the suit would soon not have much use, after gatherings of any size have become severely restricted, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Easter plans may have been canceled as people are encouraged to stay home.

The Reynard family first started visiting family and close friends but say that they now go by houses that ask for a ‘drive-by’ via Facebook request.

Children are asked to stay on their porch or in their front yard so that they can see the Easter bunny and take pictures from a distance.

“We originally bought the bunny suit to take our Easter photos. As a family, we all thought it would be a great idea to share it with everyone and bring some cheer. My son said he felt like he was doing such a good deed because of all of the smiles we brought to people just by driving around with the Easter bunny,” said Jamie Reynard.