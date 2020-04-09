Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association surprise children with Easter baskets

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association started Operation 14903 “Give Back” as a way to help the Elmira Heights community. Today Operation 14903 Give Back has grown into a big community event.

At Cohen Middle School as parents and kids picked their meals, they were also given an Easter basket along with a fist pump from the Easter Bunny.

Six volunteers assembled the baskets putting candy, stuffed animals, little toys and bubbles in them.

Steve Pickering is an Elmira Heights police officer and the President of the Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association and he spoke about wanting to bring a sense of normalcy with Easter right around the corner.

“The operation 14903 give back just wants to make sure you give back to the community in these times,” Officer Pickering said. “We want it to grow not only to the Elmira Central School District but we want it to continue to grow and hopefully it will be a Chemung County wide district as well.”