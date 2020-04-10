Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association team up with EHFD to hand out free Easter hams

Breaking News
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association continues to help the Elmira Heights community through operation “give back.”

PBA teamed up with the Elmira heights fire department to hand out free easter hams to the community.

As long as you reserved a ham in advance – you can pick it up anytime after 8 a.m. At the Elmira heights fire department.

This is a continuation from yesterday at Cohen Middle School when the P.B.A. surprising children with an Easter basket when they picked up their meals.

