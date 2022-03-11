Elmira Heights Police looking for McCauley Ave porch pirate

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights police are asking the public for help in identifying a person who allegedly stole a package from a home in the Village.

The EHPD posted a doorbell video of the porch pirate on March 11. According to the department, the home is on McCauley Avenue.

The video shows a person with a backpack and carrying what appears to be a guitar case take a package off the front porch of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmira Heights Police Department at 607-733-6580 or by private message on Facebook.

