Elmira Heights Police Officer involved in two-car accident

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, a two-car accident occurred involving an Elmira Heights patrol car and another vehicle.

The accident occurred at the intersection of College Ave. and W McCanns Blvd involving the black Elmira Heights Ford Explorer, and a grey Ford hatchback.

It is unknown at this time how the accident happened, but damage to the front of the patrol car and rear-right side of the hatchback could be noticed.

An ambulance was present on the scene but soon left without needing to transport anyone involved to the hospital.

The patrol car was still drivable and was seen being driven away by another police officer after damaged parts were removed from the vehicle, while the gray hatchback was towed by Dave’s Towing Service.

Elmira Heights Fire Department, Erway Ambulance, Elmira Heights Police Department, and New York State Police reported to the scene.