Elmira Heights schools go virtual until 2021

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Tuesday, the Elmira Heights CSD Board of Education announced they decided to move to remote learning for all students through January 4, 2021.

The district released the following information to 18 News:

After reviewing data from a survey sent to parents in the school district, as well as getting feedback from staff through the District Leadership Team, the Elmira Heights Board of Education has determined that the school will remain in a Remote Learning Model for students through the Christmas and New Year holiday break. The return to In-Person Learning target date is now January 4.

The Board will continue to monitor the status of cases in our community, the Zone designation by the Governor, and the ongoing discussions with community and staff during this window of time.

If the Zone Designation returns to Green, students will return to the previously established Hybrid models.

This difficult decision was made after reviewing the feedback on family’s interest in having every student tested who would return to in-person instruction, which is required by the New York State Department of Health when schools are in an Orange Zone. Concerns were also raised about the capacity internally, or with the support of local assistance, to achieve that level of initial testing. Currently, the school is testing 20% of staff as required by the State Department of Health. This is being done in coordination with both the Elmira City, and Horseheads School Districts, supported by the Chemung County Department of Health.

The Elmira Heights Central School District Board of Education made this decision in attempt to help provide direction to parents and staff in their planning for their students, concerned over the impact of the uncertainty of the circumstances. Board members weighed the issues families and teaching staff face in planning for their children, as well as the potential impacts of the coming holidays, during a special board meeting called in response to the ongoing Orange Zone status the District’s buildings are located in.