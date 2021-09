BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Shakiyla Terrell, 29, has been arrested for Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Terrell on September 15 after a disturbance at the Econo Lodge on County Route 64 in Big Flats.

She was arrested for Thrid-Degree Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A misdemeanors.

She was released to appear in the Big Flats Town Court at a later date.