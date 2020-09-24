Elmira High School student tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District says they’ve received a notification of a positive COVID-19 case involving a student at Elmira High School.
The District is working closely with the Health Department and are following all of their recommendations and protocols. All direct contacts of the individual at Elmira High School are being notified and a communication has been issued to all staff and families of the Elmira City School District notifying them of the confirmed positive case.
Per the Chemung County Health Department, they are all quarantined for 14-days. Those under Department of Health quarantine include the student that tested positive and the students and staff that were direct contacts of the positive case. Students required to quarantine will login virtually for remote learning throughout this time period.
If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact the Health Department at 607-737-2028. If you have questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. If you have questions about your child’s education, please contact your school’s Main Office.
When can an individual, who’s tested positive, return to school?
When a student or staff member in the Elmira City School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the student/staff member must be released from isolation by the Chemung County Department of Health in order to return to school.
Students must also be cleared to return to school by the school nurse and building principal. Staff members must be cleared to return to work by the Director of Human Resources/District Safety Coordinator.