Elmira High School student tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District says they’ve received a notification of a positive COVID-19 case involving a student at Elmira High School.

The District is working closely with the Health Department and are following all of their recommendations and protocols. All direct contacts of the individual at Elmira High School are being notified and a communication has been issued to all staff and families of the Elmira City School District notifying them of the confirmed positive case.

Per the Chemung County Health Department, they are all quarantined for 14-days. Those under Department of Health quarantine include the student that tested positive and the students and staff that were direct contacts of the positive case. Students required to quarantine will login virtually for remote learning throughout this time period.

If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact the Health Department at 607-737-2028. If you have questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. If you have questions about your child’s education, please contact your school’s Main Office.