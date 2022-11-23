ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures.

The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., as that is when road closures will be enacted.

Police say roads will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the parade.

The parade route staging area will be on Clemens Center Parkway between E Gray Street and Water Street intersections.

Clemens Center Parkway will be blocked off at Baldwin Street, Market Street, E Grey, and Church Street, allowing only right-hand turns onto Clemens Center Parkway.

The parade route follows W. Water Street to College Avenue, goes north to W Clinton Street, and turns east onto Clinton before going south down Main Street. The parade takes a final turn onto E Gray Street where it ends at the Clemens Center Parkway intersection.

A map of the parade route can be found below.

Route map made by Elmira Downtown Development Inc.

18 News will be streaming the parade live on our website.