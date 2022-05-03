ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, May 3rd, Community Arts of Elmira’s Elmira Infinite Canvas unveiled a new finished mural located in Elmira south of the Chemung River.

The public art mural, titled “Fishing Kids,” was created by artist Crystal Parks and is painted on the east outside wall of Swarthout’s Bait and Tackle Shop. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 11 AM to celebrate the unveiling.

“This is the first big mural project that I have done with the Elmira Infinite Canvas program,” said Crystal Parks. “I do a lot of canvas paintings and smaller things that I have been doing for years and years. I do have some small murals around Elmira Heights, but I have been doing art since I was old enough to hold a crayon.”

The mural was completed in late 2021 and faced many weather-related challenges. Thankfully, the artwork is fully intact.

Swarthout’s Bait and Tackle Shop was more than happy to join in on the occasion. The mural’s theme is appropriate for the shop’s upcoming Children’s Fishing Derby, which is held every June. According to the shop’s owners, the derby is a great way for kids to go out and fish with their families.

“We gave her an idea of what we wanted,” said Melissa Rinker, co-owner of Swarthout’s. “Being that we have a Children’s Fishing Derby, we did ask for it to be more in line with the things that we do within the business.”

“Fishing Kids” is one of 10 to 12 murals planned by Elmira Infinite Canvas this year. Other projects in the works include “The Phoebe Snow” by Rob Piecuch on the Madison Avenue Railroad Viaduct and “Community Barber Shop” by Jharmi “Cuba” Leach at Derito’s Barber Shop on Franklin Street.

Community Arts of Elmira offers special appreciation to the City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer for his advocacy of public art in Elmira. Those who are interested in sharing an idea for public art or volunteering to prepare spaces for installation can email Community Arts of Elmira at info@communityartsofelmira.com.