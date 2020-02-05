Elmira Little League to raise money for Nikki Martin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira Little League’s baseball and softball teams are raising money for Nikki Martin, a woman who was recently put into a medically induced coma.

Family members tell 18 News that Nikki had a minor cold and when it eventually got worse, she was taken to the hospital. She was then told she had double pneumonia and the flu.

After Martin was given a blood transfusion, she was airlifted to Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.

She now remains fighting for her life with her fiancé, her two small children, and her family by her side.

The Elmira Little League knows Nikki to be an amazing and wonderful women who has always given everything and anything to everyone. Nikki and her fiancé, Anthony Marshburn, who is the league’s Vice President, are an important part of Elmira Little league.

#NikkiStrong is the hashtag that the Elmira Little League is using to bring awareness to Nikki’s conditions.

If you are interested in making a donation, visit the Elmira Little League’s Facebook page or email Elmiralittleleague@gmail.com .