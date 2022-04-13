ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 13, Elmira Police arrested 44-year-old Timothy Cameron after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun.

According to police, a female responded to the Elmira Police Department to report that she had been involved in a domestic incident at her home the day before. During this incident, the victim accused Cameron of attacking her and threatening her with a firearm. The female reported this to law enforcement and advised there was more than one weapon in the residence.

Officers responded to the residence on Bonview Street to take Cameron into custody. Cameron answered the door and told officers to leave. He then retreated back inside of the residence. Due to the knowledge of firearms being inside the residence, and threats to use them, EPD officers retreated and a perimeter was established around the residence. Additional resources responded to the scene to assist.

A dialog was established and a short time later Cameron exited the residence and was taken into custody. Later, a search warrant was obtained for the residence. A shotgun and two .22 rifles were recovered from within the residence.

Weapons recovered by Elmira Police

As a result of this investigation, Timothy Cameron has been charged with the felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree.

He was also charged with Menacing in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Cameron is being held in the Elmira City Lockup pending arraignment on April 14.