HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle out of Horseheads.

According to police, 38-year-old Richard L. Fernandez was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, and has been accused on the charges of Burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, and grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

Police allege that Fernandez illegally entered the Achievement Center on Ridge Road in Horseheads and took the keys and stole a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander from the property. Police say that the vehicle was recovered.

Fernandez was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court and was taken to the Chemung County Jail on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond, he is currently pending further court action.