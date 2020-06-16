Elmira man arrested on multiple charges after domestic dispute

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18-year-old Jaheim Brown of Elmira was arrested and charged with Menacing 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a class C felony.

On Monday evening officers responded to the 1200 block of Lake Street for a domestic dispute involving a handgun.

When officers arrived they spoke with the 21-year-old female victim who said her boyfriend had threatened her with a handgun by pointing it in her face and then struck her forehead with the weapon.

Brown left the residence but officers were able to secure him and discover a loaded handgun in his possession.

Brown was held in Elmira City lockup and is due to be arraigned in Elmira City Court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now