Elmira man arrested on multiple charges after domestic dispute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18-year-old Jaheim Brown of Elmira was arrested and charged with Menacing 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a class C felony.

On Monday evening officers responded to the 1200 block of Lake Street for a domestic dispute involving a handgun.

When officers arrived they spoke with the 21-year-old female victim who said her boyfriend had threatened her with a handgun by pointing it in her face and then struck her forehead with the weapon.

Brown left the residence but officers were able to secure him and discover a loaded handgun in his possession.

Brown was held in Elmira City lockup and is due to be arraigned in Elmira City Court Tuesday morning.