Elmira man arrested on multiple charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday evening Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Jourdan Olden of Big Flats.

Olden was charged with outstanding warrants, resisting arrest, and Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, a class C felony. Those outstanding warrants were for Menacing 2nd and Harassment 2nd.

He was observed walking on the 900 block of Sullivan Street. Olden was approached by the officer and told he was under arrest for outstanding warrants. Olden then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. During the foot pursuit, Olden attempted to discard a handgun and it was found to be loaded.

Olden was held in Elmira City lockup and is to be arraigned in Elmira City Court Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.