ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was taken into custody on Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Elmira, was found and arrested for previous felony crimes.

Cornell was wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony, and Auto Stripping in the 2nd Degree a class E felony.

Cornell was previously indicted for the crimes in November, he is being held at the Chemung County Jail pending arraignment.