ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An investigation into a robbery that took place in November has led to the arrest of an Elmira man, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say they’ve arrested 32-year-old Leslie Warren, of Herrick Street in Elmira, and charged him with Robbery in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony.

According to police, Warren had an active Superior Court Warrant for a robbery that occurred in the Town of Southport on November 15, 2022.

The robbery was being investigated by the sheriff’s office which was assisted by the New York State Parole Division by locating Warren and turning him over to the sheriff’s office.

Warren was processed at the sheriff’s office for the warrant and turned over to the Chemung County Jail and will be arraigned on a later date.